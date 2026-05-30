Rocknite Announces All Day Concert at JBJ’s

National concert series Rocknite proudly announced a special, all-day Rocknite takeover at JBJ’s Nashville, 405 Broadway, on Friday, June 5, 2026. In collaboration with SPIN Magazine, the mini-festival boasts a stacked lineup of 25+ artists, including GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum headliners Cage the Elephant and breakthrough alt-rockers Dexter and The Moonrocks, amongst dozens of other local acts. Click for More Events

Hosted at JBJ’s in the heart of Lower Broadway during one of Nashville’s busiest weeks of the year, rocknite’s all-day show aims to highlight the city’s thriving alternative and rock community amid the downtown chaos. Featuring over 12 hours of live music, performances start at 11:30 am and will be split across three distinct stages throughout the venue, alongside photobooths, flash tattoos, food, drinks, and more immersive fan experiences. Keep an eye on rocknite’s socials for forthcoming artist set times and additional surprises.

Gearing up for its biggest, boldest, and most disruptive undertaking to date, rocknite continues to cement itself as a driving force for community-driven live music discovery nationwide.

RSVP to the event here.

Artist Lineup:

Abbie Callahan

Cage The Elephant

Common People

Connor Kelly

Dexter and The Moonrocks

Dogpark

Edgehill

Flight Attendant

Gabrielle Grace

JT Loux

Kate Sykes

Kitty Coen

Letdown.

Liam St. John

mercury

MOD SUN

Murdo Mitchell

Natalie Madigan

Nathan Bess

New Translations

Pressure Heaven

Regan Rousseau

Sikarus

SUNBABY

Taylor McCall

Topo Bandido

Willa Mae

Wynton Existing