Irmgard Louise Williams (Haerr) was born on November 10, 1937, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She passed away peacefully in her home in Brentwood, Tennessee, on February 16, 2026, at the age of 88.

Irmgard was preceded in death by her parents, Irmgard and Samuel Haerr; her brothers, Robert and Samuel Haerr; and her husband, Dewey Joe Williams.

She is remembered by her three children, Mark Williams (Deanna), Joel Williams (Lisa), and Rachel Hester (Tommy); her sister, Carol Anderson; her seven grandchildren, Stephen Williams (Sara), David Williams (Ashley), Bradley Williams (Lauren), Paige Dinger (Caleb), Abbi Watkins (Seth), Christopher Williams (Elizabeth), and Austin Hester; her two great-grandchildren, Virginia and Hudson; as well as several nieces and nephews and many whom she loved as her own.

Irmgard was a devoted educator, earning education degrees from Trevecca Nazarene College in Nashville, TN. She spent her career teaching in the Kentucky and Tennessee school systems, helping more than a thousand children learn to read. While teaching was her profession — it was also a part of who she was. Her love of learning extended far beyond the classroom and into her home and family life, where curiosity and reading were always encouraged. She was a skilled writer, a thoughtful listener, and someone who noticed the quiet needs of others.

Irmgard loved people deeply and welcomed everyone. Nearly every Sunday, she would invite people home with her for supper after church. It did not matter who they were — there was always room at her table. That spirit of community and compassion was a legacy she passed down.

Being called “Gram” was one of her greatest joys. Her legacy also lives on through her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the many lives she touched simply by loving faithfully and generously.

In her final days, she seemed to understand what was happening. She was at peace, confident in her faith, and eager to be with God in heaven. Those days were filled with shared stories, laughter, and meaningful moments together — a gift her family will always treasure. Irmgard was a woman of deep faith and a longtime member of the Church of the Nazarene, most recently Nashville First Church of the Nazarene.

Irmgard will be remembered for her quiet strength, generous spirit, and unwavering care for others. She always had an open door and a crowded kitchen table. Her life was marked by devotion to her faith, her family, and the many lives she touched.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Room in the Inn, a cause close to Irmgard’s heart providing community and long term support for those who call the streets of Nashville home. Many may remember her annual Christmas parties, which she lovingly hosted each year to collect donations for Room in the Inn. Through these contributions, her spirit of generosity will continue to touch lives.

Room in the Inn P.O. Box 25309 Nashville, TN 37202

