Ronald “Ronnie” Eugene Spann, born on April 8, 1952, in Nashville, Tennessee, passed away on February 20, 2026, in Columbia, Tennessee, leaving behind a legacy of faith, music, and devotion. He was a beloved member of his community and church, where he found great purpose and joy as a servant of the Lord.

Ronnie was deeply committed to his faith and was an active participant in the Columbia Pentecostal Church of Christ, which is pastored by Bro. Mark Thomas. His dedication to the church reflected his love for both spiritual and communal connections, enriching the lives of those around him.

In addition to his spiritual pursuits, Ronnie had an extraordinary passion for music. A self-taught musician, he was a talented singer and songwriter, recognized particularly for his contributions to Gospel music. He shared his gift with many over the years while working at Country Tonight, where he spent countless joyful years contributing to the vibrant music scene. His love for music was evident, and it resonated with all who heard him perform.

Ronnie is survived by his brother, Randy Spann, and sister-in-law, Colleen Spann. His family also includes his nephew, Nathan Spann, and his wife, Tangela, and his niece, Allison Lilley, and her husband Eggy.

He joins his parents, Oscar E. Spann and Betty Jo Ramsey Spann, in eternal rest.

His unparalleled spirit and unwavering faith serve as a poignant reminder of the impact one individual can have on their community and loved ones. Ronnie Spann will be remembered for his profound heart, his musical talent, and his everlasting role in the lives of those he cherished.

To send flowers to the family in memory of Ronald “Ronnie” Eugene Spann, please visit our flower store.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email