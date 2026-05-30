The Harpeth Hotel to Host Exclusive Alan Jackson Silverbelly Whiskey Experience

The Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin is hosting an exclusive celebration of whiskey, country music, and Southern tradition: The Last Call: Alan Jackson’s Silverbelly Whiskey Experience. This one-night-only event will be held in the property’s courtyard on Wednesday, June 10 at 6 p.m.More Eat & Drink News

Mattie Jackson, country music star Alan Jackson’s daughter and a key voice behind the Silverbelly brand, will be on-site to share the story and legacy of the whiskey — a rare, personal connection between country music and Tennessee’s spirits scene.

During the event, guests can enjoy a handcrafted Silverbelly cocktail, guided whiskey tasting, live music, and chef-curated Southern food stations, including slow-smoked ribs, Wagyu sliders, smoked mac and cheese, Nashville hot chicken coleslaw and more.

Find tickets here.