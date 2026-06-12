Volunteer Registration Opens for 22nd Annual Williamson County Fair

Volunteer registration for the 22nd annual Williamson County Fair is now open. The fair relies on dedicated volunteers who generously give their time to make the event possible and enrich the experience for attendees. Volunteer positions are needed in the following areas: agricultural exhibit, competitive entries, courtesy carts (21 and older), creative and culinary arts, cultural arts exhibit, fair set-up, Little 1’s Farming, sponsorship committee, volunteer check-in and youth department.

“Whether you’re looking for community service hours, group volunteer opportunities or simply a way to give back to your community, consider volunteering at the Williamson County Fair,” said Paul Webb, Williamson County Fair Board Chair. “Volunteers are the backbone of the fair and the foundation of its success. Join us and be an integral part of nine days of fun in Williamson County.”

For donating their time and effort, volunteers receive:

Two General Admission tickets after the first four-hour shift worked to attend another day

A volunteer T-shirt, sponsored by Moody’s Tire & Auto Service (while supplies and sizes last)

A cap, sponsored by Atmos Energy (while supplies last)

The opportunity to attend a Volunteer Ice Cream Social on Monday, August 3 at 5:30 p.m. to receive volunteer T-shirt, cap and entry wristbands

Access to the Volunteer Lounge with water bottles, sponsored by Twice Daily and free snacks

The opportunity to attend the post-fair Volunteer Appreciation Dinner on Tuesday, August 25 at 6 p.m. at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park

To learn more and register for a volunteer position, visit https://www.williamsoncountyfair.org/p/join-the-fun1/volunteers. The 2026 Williamson County Fair will be held August 7th through 15th at the Williamson County Agricultural EXPO Park, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin, Tennessee 37064. Learn more at https://www.williamsoncountyfair.org/.