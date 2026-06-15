More WCS Students Ace the ACT

Eight more Williamson County Schools students have earned a perfect score on the March ACT college readiness exam.

From Centennial High, Logan Williamson earned a 36 composite.

“We remain Cougar proud of our exceptional CHS scholars,” said CHS Principal Dr. Clarissa Haymon. “Logan exudes excellence in character and in the classroom as well as on the field and on the court. We know he will continue to excel, and we look forward to his great journey of success.”

From Independence High, Brooklyn Wotring scored a composite 36.

“A perfect ACT score is impressive, but Brooklyn’s greatest strength is her relentless curiosity and willingness to embrace difficult challenges,” said IHS AP Precalculus teacher Stacey McGee. “I can’t wait to see what she does next.”

Ravenwood High’s Aditya Nandina, Josephine Conkwright, Nicholas Giannakoulias and Rohan Gunasekar each earned perfect ACT composites.

At Summit High, both Colt Miller and Emma Guina earned a 36 composite.

“Colt is a very dedicated student, and his score reflects not just intelligence, but dedication, preparation and mastery,” said SHS Principal Sarah Lamb. “We are super proud of this achievement. Emma has earned a perfect score on the ACT, a remarkable accomplishment that represents the best of what our students can achieve through hard work and commitment.”

Source: WCS

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