Brentwood Library To Host Confidence, Mental Health Workshop For Middle School Students

Middle school students in Brentwood will have an opportunity to learn more about confidence, friendships, and mental wellness during an upcoming workshop focused on emotional well-being.

More Local Living News

The Confidence and Mental Health Workshop will take place in person on Sunday, July 19, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Brentwood Library in the Fall Conference Room.

Designed for students ages 11 to 14 in grades 6 through 8, the workshop will include discussions and creative activities focused on managing stress, building confidence, navigating friendships, and better understanding mental wellness.

The program was created and will be led by local high school students Keya Virmani and Abeir Naeem, who say they are passionate about supporting mental wellness among young people and creating a safe, supportive space for students.

Anyone with questions about the event can contact Dottie Higgs at [email protected].

Register for the event here.

Library officials note that ADA accommodations are available with at least one week’s advance notice before the event.

The Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Rd, Brentwood.