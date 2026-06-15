CMA Fest Presented by SoFi Special to Air on June 27th

“CMA Fest presented by SoFi” returns to ABC and Hulu later this month; the Country Music Association and ABC have unveiled the star-studded lineup featured in this year’s concert television special. Hosted by Country Music superstar Riley Green and “Good Morning America” host Lara Spencer, the special airs Thursday, June 25, at 8/7c on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu. More Entertainment News

The three-hour event showcases unforgettable performances, exciting collaborations and standout moments captured during the 2026 CMA Fest in Nashville, bringing fans front-row access to one of Country Music’s most star-studded weekends.

Featured “CMA Fest presented by SoFi” performers include Bailey Zimmerman, Blake Shelton, The Band Perry, Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Deana Carter, Ella Langley, Fetty Wap, Florida Georgia Line, Gretchen Wilson, HARDY, Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Jordan Davis, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan, Michael McDonald, Molly Tuttle, The Red Clay Strays, Ricky Skaggs, Riley Green, Russell Dickerson, Shaboozey, Shay Morgan, Stephen Wilson Jr., Tim McGraw, Tucker Wetmore and Zach Top.

SoFi is proud to be the first-ever broadcast presenting sponsor and Official Bank of CMA Fest, in a partnership that aims to inspire people to achieve financial independence through the power of music. As part of this sponsorship, SoFi will be spotlighting exciting performances, including Country legend Deana Carter and a first-ever live performance of Shaboozey’s newest single, “Cowgirl.” To learn more, visit sofi.com.

Country Music fans can already start looking ahead to next year’s celebration. The 54th CMA Fest is set to return to Nashville from Thursday, June 10 through Sunday, June 13, 2027, continuing its legacy as the longest-running Country Music festival in the world. Fans can expect four days and nights filled with show-stopping performances, special collaborations and unique experiences you can’t find anywhere else.