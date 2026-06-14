Nashville Ballet’s Second Company Takes the Stage at The Factory at Franklin

Last weekend, Nashville Ballet’s second company took the stage at Turner Theatre at The Factory at Franklin, bringing its mixed-repertoire program to Williamson County audiences. Click for More Events

The one-and-a-half-hour performance showcased the company’s emerging professional dancers through a blend of contemporary and classical works, including Bruce Marks’ Lark Ascending (staged by Kate Linsley), Maria A. Konrad’s Dear Charlie, Sarah Tallman’s A Tale of Two Worlds, Travis Bradley’s Masquerade, a world premiere by Koresh Dance Company Assistant Artistic Director Melissa Rector, and a new vignette by Artistic Director and CEO Nick Mullikin.

The evening was the result of a collaboration between The Factory at Franklin and Nashville Ballet — one that brought professional ballet to Franklin for the weekend.