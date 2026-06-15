Nolensville Police Launch Program To Support Drivers With Autism

The Nolensville Police Department has introduced a new program aimed at improving communication between officers and drivers on the autism spectrum during traffic stops.

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The Blue Envelope Program is an initiative that gives individuals a simple way to share important information with law enforcement, including communication preferences or specific needs that may help officers better understand the situation. Police say the goal is to help officers approach interactions with greater awareness.

Blue Envelopes are now available through the Nolensville Police Department. Officials encourage anyone who may benefit from the program, or who has a loved one who could use it, to stop by the department or reach out for more information.