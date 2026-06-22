Puckett’s Restaurants Step Up to Feed Kids and Support Hospitality Workers This Summer

A. Marshall Hospitality is giving back in multiple ways this summer through its Puckett’s Love initiative and the return of its Summer Feeding Program. Throughout the summer, the family-owned restaurant group will support hospitality workers in need and provide complimentary meals to children across Tennessee and Alabama. More Eat & Drink News

“The communities we serve have supported our restaurants for years, and Puckett’s Love is one way we can give back,” said Claire Crowell, president of A. Marshall Hospitality. “Whether it’s helping a hospitality worker navigate a difficult season or providing meals for children during the summer months, we’re proud to support organizations that care for our neighbors when they need it most.”

Throughout June and July, Puckett’s restaurants will provide thousands of complimentary meals to children through partnerships with Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee, Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga, Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Tennessee, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Smoky Mountains, the City of Hendersonville Parks & Recreation Program and Cullman Agriplex.

Specifically in June, A. Marshall Hospitality will raise funds for Big Table, a nonprofit that supports restaurant and hospitality workers facing unexpected hardships. Big Table provides personalized assistance, including housing support, medical care, financial assistance and recovery resources. Participating A. Marshall Hospitality restaurants will donate $1 from every qualifying item sold, including Puckett’s Cinnamon Roll Skillet and Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding, Scout’s Pub Rolls and Deacon’s New South’s Parker House Rolls. All Tennessee Puckett’s locations will be participating.

In 2025, more than 4,000 free meals were served through the Summer Feeding Program. A. Marshall Hospitality’s involvement with local Boys & Girls Clubs goes back many years, and in 2024, Andy Marshall was inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs Hall of Fame for his long-term generosity and dedication to the organization. Through these initiatives, A. Marshall Hospitality continues its longstanding commitment to serving the communities where its restaurants operate.

For more information about the AMH family of restaurants, visit www.amarshallhospitality.com.