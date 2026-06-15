Charleston-based Bagel Company Harvey’s Bagels Expanding to Middle Tennessee

Harvey’s Bagels, an award-winning New York-style bagel shop out of Charleston, is bringing six locations to the Nashville area. More Eat & Drink News

The brand announced the expansion on social media, noting that after years building its reputation in Charleston, it’s ready to bring that experience to Middle Tennessee.

Planned locations include Downtown Nashville, Berry Hill, Belle Meade, Franklin and Smyrna, with the Belle Meade shop expected to open in August at 100 Kenner Ave, according to Nashville Business Journal. The Franklin shop will be located in the Canteen on Carothers development (on Crescent Centre Drive, just east of I-65 in the Cool Springs area). Nashville Business Journal also reported that the Berry Hill location will be on the ground floor of a forthcoming apartment complex at 2526 Eighth Ave. S. Harvey is also scouting locations in Brentwood, Mt. Juliet, Hendersonville and Green Hills.

No opening dates have been announced for the remaining locations.

Nashville Business Journal reported earlier this year that each Harvey’s Bagels shop will be 1,300 – 2,000 square feet. It will be open for breakfast and lunch, serving a variety of bagels and bagel sandwiches.

In addition, the bagel spot will serve coffee with an option of signature drinks ranging from almond joy latte to white chocolate latte.