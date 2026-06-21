ICYMI: Bob’s Discount Furniture to Open in Franklin

Bob’s Discount Furniture will open its first four locations in Middle Tennessee this fall, with Franklin marking the brand’s debut in the local market. More Business News

The Franklin location will open at 1770 Galleria Boulevard in the Cool Springs Crossings development, taking over the former American Signature Home spot. This store will feature a home decor marketplace stocked with items shoppers can take home the same day, giving Franklin shoppers a furniture option that combines convenience with style.

The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, September 4th at 9:30 am, with a ribbon-cutting, donations, and giveaways. More details will be shared at a later time.

Guests visiting the Franklin store can expect a relaxed, no-pressure shopping experience with knowledgeable, friendly associates and unique showroom features, including complimentary coffee and treats in the café.

In addition to Franklin, Bob’s Discount Furniture shared on its website that stores will also open this fall in Madison, Murfreesboro, and Clarksville, rounding out the company’s first wave of Middle Tennessee locations.

A part of Bob’s mission is to give back to the community. In doing so, the company has partnered with the Nashville Rescue Mission. Bob’s will complete a “Day of Service” at the Mission’s Women’s Center in July and contribute $15,000 to the organization in celebration of their new partnership, which includes sponsorship of Tracey Lawrence’s Mission: Possible Turkey Fry to benefit Nashville Rescue Mission in the fall.

Below are the addresses for all four new store locations:

Franklin: 1770 Galleria Boulevard

Madison: 2130 A Gallatin Pike North

Murfreesboro: 2075 Old Fort Parkway

Clarksville: 2821 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard