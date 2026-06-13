Fans of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will soon have a chance to relive some of the group’s biggest hits when Jersey Boys returns to Nashville this fall at TPAC. Click for More Events

Tickets for the original Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical sensation, Jersey Boys, go on sale June 12 for performances at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center Sept. 16-20. The Nashville engagement is part of a multi-city North American tour launching in September 2026 to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary.

Jersey Boys tells the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, tracing the group’s rise from four young men from New Jersey to international music stars. Along the way, audiences hear many of the band’s most recognizable songs, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin'” and “Working My Way Back to You.”

Written by Academy Award winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Grammy Award winner Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe, the musical has earned more than 65 major awards worldwide.

Since opening on Broadway in 2005, Jersey Boys has been seen by more than 30 million people worldwide. The production became the 12th longest-running show in Broadway history before closing in 2017, and later returned to New York for another successful run from 2017 to 2022.

For tickets and additional information, visit TPAC.org.