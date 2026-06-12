Dolly Parton’s ‘Threads’ Brings a One-of-a-Kind Symphony Experience to Nashville

Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony kicks off a multi-week limited run with the Nashville Symphony on June 16, transforming Schermerhorn Symphony Center into a Dolly-dedicated destination through July 31.

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The 90-minute multimedia experience — co-created by Parton alongside Schirmer Theatrical and Sony Music Publishing — features Dolly herself appearing on-screen to guide audiences through her story, while live guest vocalists and musicians perform fan favorites including “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” and “I Will Always Love You” with new orchestrations by David Hamilton.

Beyond the performance, fans can expect a full event atmosphere. Every concertgoer receives a fabric swatch cut from one of Parton’s actual dresses, a nod to the show’s “threads” theme. A pop-up merch trailer and Dolly’s Hall of Fame Gallery — a preview of her forthcoming Life of Many Colors Museum showcasing her gold and platinum album awards — round out the experience on-site.

Opening night and every Friday will feature premium packages tailored to girls’ nights out, bachelorette parties, and families, including backstage tours, VIP lounge access, and box seating. Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame is also running a concurrent Parton exhibition, making it a landmark summer for the city.

The series follows a sold-out world premiere run with the Nashville Symphony and continues touring nationally with stops in Spokane, Houston, and Milwaukee. Find tickets here.