America 250 Community Celebration Planned In Franklin On July 4

A patriotic community event featuring live music, Revolutionary War history and family activities is planned in Franklin as part of the nation’s America 250 celebration.

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The America 250 Community Celebration will take place Saturday, July 4, at the Williamson County Archives and Museum, located at 611 West Main Street in Franklin. Admission is free.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and will include patriotic music performed by the Williamson County Community Band under the direction of Karen Ranney, a public reading of the Declaration of Independence, Revolutionary War living history encampments, a color guard and fife and drum performances.

Attendees can also explore a Patriot Chest artifacts display, children’s educational activities, patriotic coloring opportunities and a junior militia experience for kids.

At 11 a.m., Old Glory Chapter NSDAR will present “Paper and Pen—Mice and Men: An America 250 Tale.”

Organizers said the event is designed to celebrate American history and provide family-friendly educational activities during the Fourth of July holiday.