Home Entertainment Andy Griggs to Perform at Harken Hall

Andy Griggs to Perform at Harken Hall

By
Donna Vissman
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photo from Harken Hall

Country artist Andy Griggs is headed to Harken Hall this summer for a special performance on Saturday, July 25, at 7 p.m., joined by special guests Messyboyz. MORE HARKEN HALL NEWS

Raised in Monroe, Louisiana, Griggs has long described his musical influences as a “pot of gumbo,” blending sounds from Jerry Lee Lewis, Jimmy Swaggart, Waylon Jennings and Bill Monroe. That mix of country, blues, rock ‘n’ roll, gospel and bluegrass helped shape a career that includes 13 Billboard country singles, six Top 10 hits and three No. 1 songs, including “You Won’t Ever Be Lonely,” “She’s More,” and “Bluegrass #1 Georgia Peach” with Larry Sparks.

Opening the show will be Messyboyz, the high-energy country, rock and pop group led by Les Richardson and Dallas Hendrix. Known for their crowd interaction and genre-spanning setlists, the band brings an infectious energy that keeps audiences on their feet.

Tickets are on sale now. General admission is $30 in advance and $35 the day of the show. Loveseat seating is available for $40 per seat in advance ($80 total) and $45 per seat on the day of the show ($90 total). Suites, which accommodate eight guests, are $40 per seat in advance ($320 total) and $45 per seat on the day of the show ($360 total). Find tickets here.

Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:00 p.m. For more information call (615) 326-1369.

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Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
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