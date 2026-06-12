Andy Griggs to Perform at Harken Hall

Country artist Andy Griggs is headed to Harken Hall this summer for a special performance on Saturday, July 25, at 7 p.m., joined by special guests Messyboyz. MORE HARKEN HALL NEWS

Raised in Monroe, Louisiana, Griggs has long described his musical influences as a “pot of gumbo,” blending sounds from Jerry Lee Lewis, Jimmy Swaggart, Waylon Jennings and Bill Monroe. That mix of country, blues, rock ‘n’ roll, gospel and bluegrass helped shape a career that includes 13 Billboard country singles, six Top 10 hits and three No. 1 songs, including “You Won’t Ever Be Lonely,” “She’s More,” and “Bluegrass #1 Georgia Peach” with Larry Sparks.

Opening the show will be Messyboyz, the high-energy country, rock and pop group led by Les Richardson and Dallas Hendrix. Known for their crowd interaction and genre-spanning setlists, the band brings an infectious energy that keeps audiences on their feet.

Tickets are on sale now. General admission is $30 in advance and $35 the day of the show. Loveseat seating is available for $40 per seat in advance ($80 total) and $45 per seat on the day of the show ($90 total). Suites, which accommodate eight guests, are $40 per seat in advance ($320 total) and $45 per seat on the day of the show ($360 total). Find tickets here.

Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:00 p.m. For more information call (615) 326-1369.