Lady A to Bring Holiday Tour to Ryman Auditorium

Making all things merry and bright, MULTI-PLATINUM and GRAMMY Award-winning group Lady A announced their THIS WINTER’S NIGHT TOUR 2026. The band will launch a limited trek on December 10 at Northfield Park Racino in Northfield, OH, and visit major cities like New York, NY, and Greensboro, NC, before wrapping just in time for the holidays on December 21 with two shows at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN. Fan Club presale tickets are available beginning Wednesday (6/10) at 10 a.m. local time, and general tickets go on sale Friday (6/12) at 10 a.m. local time at LadyAMusic.com. Click for More Events

“Last year’s Christmas shows truly filled our hearts with the magic of the season,” shares Lady A’s Dave Haywood. “We had so much fun that we couldn’t imagine not doing it again. We can’t wait for everyone to come on out with their loved ones and let’s spread some holiday cheer together.”

In 2025, the band had a setlist full of fan-favorites from their festive albums, On This Winter’s Night and the extended Volume 2, and plans to continue the tradition this December.