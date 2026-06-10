Fishing On The Farm Returns To Harlinsdale Farm

Fishing on the Farm returns to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin this week.
Children ages 12 and younger are invited to fish in the park’s catch-and-release pond during the free event, scheduled for June 11 and 12 from 8 a.m. to noon each day.
Fishing poles and bait will be provided, although participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the event.
Participants can register for one of four sessions — 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 10 a.m. to noon — by visiting franklintn.gov/parks or calling 615-794-2103.
Participation is limited to 50 people per session.
Please join our FREE Newsletter