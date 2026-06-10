The Mockingbird Theater Presents Purple Evolution – The Genius of Prince Tribute Band

Purple Evolution – The Genius of Prince is coming to The Mockingbird Theater (located in The Factory at Franklin) on June 26th. Purple Evolution is a high-energy live performance dedicated to the legendary music and artistry of Prince; it’s a tribute show that recreates the raw energy of Prince’s prime years.

Based in Nashville, TN, the band consists of members who have performed on stage with the Wooten Bros, Purple Masquerade and have many years of touring experience. Don’t miss this electric celebration of the life of Prince.

Purchase tickets in advance for $20. Tickets day of the event are $25. Scan the QR code in the flyer below to purchase tickets or click here.

About Purple Evolution

Purple Evolution vocalist James Kincherlow, a native Tennessean who has been a vocalist in multiple bands including Higher Ground, Entice, Purple Masquerade, and P-funk Garry Sniders First Family of Funk. He is also a talented guitarist and dancer. James utilizes a full barrage of costuming and effects to recreate the Prince live show experience.

Drummer Aaron Oatneal Sr. is a native Nashvillian with a deep passion for the Minneapolis sound. He has worked with many musical groups including the Wooten Brothers, Ron Ford’s P-Funk All Stars, Purple Masquerade, and the fretless guitar wonder, Ned Evett. Aaron’s smooth voice contributes to lead and background vocals as well.

Bassist J.C. Teasley, also a Nashville native has played for multiple bands in the Nashville area including Prime Time, Solid Gold, Gino Speight, Scat Springs, Purple Masquerade, BB King All Stars and internationally with Montrell Derrick. He also plays guitar and sings background vocals.

Guitarist Tim Stumph, originally from Illinois, started playing music full time in his early twenties. He has played in various rock acts throughout the Midwest honing his live performance skills. Throughout the years, he has toured the U.S., Canada, and Europe several times and has appeared on MTV.

Keyboardist Mike Johnson is a native of Nashville, TN who has played for a multitude of bands that have formed in the Nashville area including Savoir Faire, Dead End 24, Purple Masquerade, and Total Package. Mike performs lead and background vocals as well.

Keyboardist Joey Hodge began playing keyboards at an early age, immersed in blues and gospel music that shaped his feel, phrasing, and deep passion for soulful expression. Joey moved to Nashville in the 1990’s to be a part of it’s thriving music scene. He has performed with a wide range of rock, pop, funk, and country bands. Joey has written music for film and television, winning an Emmy in 2014 for co-writing the score to the PBS documentary “Looking Over Jordan”.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHEN: Friday, June 26th

Bar opens at 5pm

Doors open at 7pm

Concert begins at 8pm

WHERE: The Mockingbird Theater

The Factory at Franklin

230 Franklin Road, Building 6

TICKETS: Advanced Tickets – $20

Day of Tickets – $25

Purchase tickets here