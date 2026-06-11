Bomb Threat Cleared at Franklin High School

Update from the Franklin Police Department: The entire building has been cleared. A basketball game was taking place and players have been bussed to Christ Community Church at 1215 Hillsboro Rd. If you are a parent, your child can be picked up at that location.

Authorities in Frankin are currently on the scene of a reported bomb threat at Franklin High School.

More Crime News

Police say traffic near the school is being affected during the ongoing investigation

No additional details have been released at this time. Check back for updates