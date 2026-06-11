The Latest Tennessee Event News for June 11, 2026

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend This weekend’s highlights include Dashboard Confessional at Southall Farm, an orchard tour at Morning Glory, The Eaglemaniacs at Crockett Park, and Brew at the Zoo. Published: June 11, 2026 — Read More

Cheekwood Offers Free Summer Admission to Active Military and Their Families Cheekwood Estate & Gardens is offering free daytime admission to active U.S. military personnel and up to five family members through Labor Day, September 7. Published: June 11, 2026 — Read More

The Mockingbird Theater Presents Purple Evolution – The Genius of Prince Tribute Band Purple Evolution brings a high-energy Prince tribute show to The Mockingbird Theater at The Factory at Franklin on Friday, June 26, with tickets from $20. Published: June 10, 2026 — Read More

Fishing On The Farm Returns To Harlinsdale Farm Kids 12 and under are invited to fish the catch-and-release pond at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm on June 11 and 12 from 8 a.m. to noon, with poles provided. Published: June 10, 2026 — Read More

The WannaBeatles Bring Beatles Hits and Patriotic Fun to Franklin on July 3 Grammy finalist tribute band The WannaBeatles perform Beatles hits and patriotic classics at The Mockingbird Theater on July 3, with tickets starting at $20. Published: June 10, 2026 — Read More

Lady A to Bring Holiday Tour to Ryman Auditorium Lady A announced their This Winter’s Night Tour 2026, closing out with two shows at Ryman Auditorium on December 21; general tickets go on sale June 12. Published: June 10, 2026 — Read More

America 250 Community Celebration Planned In Franklin On July 4 A free patriotic event featuring live music, Revolutionary War reenactors, and family activities is set for July 4 at the Williamson County Archives and Museum in Franklin. Published: June 09, 2026 — Read More

Movie In The Park Series Returns to Spring Hill Spring Hill Parks & Recreation will screen the animated film Cars at Evans Park after dark, with activities beginning at 8 p.m. and concessions from the Lions Club. Published: June 09, 2026 — Read More

National Outlet Shopping Day Returns to Opry Mills The four-day National Outlet Shopping Day runs June 11–14 at Opry Mills, featuring deals from 200+ retailers, live music on June 13, and giveaways for shoppers spending $250+. Published: June 09, 2026 — Read More

First Juneteenth Gathering in Nolensville Set for June 20 The first official Juneteenth gathering at Historic Sunset Park in Nolensville takes place June 20 from 1 to 6 p.m., celebrating freedom, culture, and the park’s history. Published: June 09, 2026 — Read More

Nashville Yards to Host Free Summer Concerts The WNXP Summer Line Concert Series kicks off June 26 with Devon Gilfillian at Nashville Yards, with free all-ages shows continuing through September. Published: June 09, 2026 — Read More

Photos: Nashville’s New Nissan Stadium Is Taking Shape CMA Fest’s final run at the old Nissan Stadium offers a look ahead — the new enclosed stadium under construction nearby is expected to be completed in Spring 2027. Published: June 09, 2026 — Read More

CMA Fest Ends with a Few Surprise Appearances CMA Fest 2026 closed Sunday at Nissan Stadium with surprise appearances by Glen Powell and Fetty Wap, plus Luke Bryan’s final show at the old stadium. Published: June 08, 2026 — Read More

Mark Your Calendars: Juneteenth Comes To Bicentennial Park The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County hosts its 22nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration on June 19 at Bicentennial Park in Franklin, free and open to all. Published: June 08, 2026 — Read More

Photos: CMA Fest Saturday, June 6th Day three of CMA Fest brought Tim McGraw, Lainey Wilson, Tanya Tucker with Dennis Quaid, and Little Big Town to Nissan Stadium and Skydeck on Broadway. Published: June 08, 2026 — Read More

Saddle Up for The Round Up at Harlinsdale The Round Up at Harlinsdale returns July 10–11 to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm for two nights of professional rodeo, live entertainment, and family fun. Published: June 07, 2026 — Read More

Photos: Day Two of CMA Fest 2026 Friday at CMA Fest featured Melissa Etheridge, Keith Urban with Michael McDonald, Blake Shelton, Shaboozey, and Waka Flocka Flame’s festival debut at the Close-Up Stage. Published: June 06, 2026 — Read More

Curio Brewery Summer Market to Showcase Local Vendors, Crafts and Community Curio Brewing Company hosts its inaugural Summer Market on June 20 from 4–8 p.m. with local vendors, food from Mamusia’s, live music, and a bounce house. Published: June 06, 2026 — Read More

Franklin Fundraiser Rallies Around 5-Year-Old With Type 1 Diabetes A Raffle for a Cause event at McEwen Northside on June 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. raises funds for a diabetic scent dog for 5-year-old Mason. Published: June 06, 2026 — Read More

Zach Top to Headline Bridgestone Arena Grammy-winning Zach Top extends his Cold Beer & Country Music Tour through the fall, closing at Bridgestone Arena on October 30; general on-sale begins June 12. Published: June 06, 2026 — Read More

Photos: CMA Fest Kicks Off on Thursday in Nashville Day one at CMA Fest featured Jason Aldean headlining Nissan Stadium, Jelly Roll’s surprise set, and Florida Georgia Line’s reunion — their first performance since the duo split in 2022. Published: June 05, 2026 — Read More

FoodieLand Food Festival Brings Global Flavors to Nashville Superspeedway FoodieLand, the nation’s largest food festival producer, brings 200+ vendors, live music, and artisan shops to Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, August 28–30. Published: June 06, 2026 — Read More

Spring Hill Celebrates America 250 with Community Festival Spring Hill Parks & Rec hosts a July 4 celebration at The Crossings with live music starting at 6 p.m., followed by a fireworks show and GM drone show at 9 p.m. Published: June 05, 2026 — Read More

“An Evening With Friends” Returns To Support Animal Center The eighth annual fundraiser for Williamson County Animal Center takes place July 31 in Liberty Hall at The Factory at Franklin, with dinner, live music, and an auction. Published: June 05, 2026 — Read More

Celebrate Father’s Day at Southall Farm & Inn’s ‘A Day for Dad’ Event Southall Farm & Inn hosts a Father’s Day afternoon on June 21 from 1–4 p.m. with chef-led cookout fare, bourbon tastings, falconry, lawn games, and live music. Published: June 05, 2026 — Read More

Photos: American Idol Live in Concert at 6th & Peabody American Idol Season 24 winner Hannah Harper and runner-up Jordan McCullough headlined a CMA Fest week concert at 6th & Peabody, joined by special guest Billy Ray Cyrus. Published: June 05, 2026 — Read More

Grahame Lesh Brings Summer Tour to Exit/In Guitarist and Grateful Dead community curator Grahame Lesh brings the Terrapin Roadshow to Exit/In in Nashville on July 17 as part of his summer 2026 touring run. Published: June 05, 2026 — Read More

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