The WannaBeatles Bring Beatles Hits and Patriotic Fun to Franklin on July 3

Looking for an early way to celebrate Independence Day? Grammy finalist tribute band The WannaBeatles will bring their high-energy show to The Mockingbird Theater in Franklin on Thursday, July 3, at 7 p.m. Click for More Events

The group will perform fan-favorite Beatles hits along with patriotic classics in honor of America’s independence. Known for their musicianship, humor, and interactive performances, The WannaBeatles combine music, multimedia visuals, and crowd-pleasing entertainment for a unique concert experience.

The show begins at 7 p.m. at The Mockingbird Theater, located at 230 Franklin Road at The Factory at Franklin.

General admission tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. VIP tickets are $35 and include early entry, reserved seating, and dining discounts at participating restaurants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, Saffire, Gray’s on Main, and Daddy’s Dogs.

Find tickets here.