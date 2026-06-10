Health Scores: Williamson County for June 10, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for June 3-10, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Aces Kettle Corn FMFU 100 4809 Byrd Ln College Grove TN 37046 Food Service | Routine 06/06/2026 Annandale Kiddie Pool 98 209 Jones Parkway Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/09/2026 Annandale Pool 98 209 Jones Parkway Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/09/2026 Benington/Winterset Woods Kids Pool 94 1435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/08/2026 Benington/Winterset Woods Pool 96 1435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/08/2026 Brentwood Country Club Kiddie Pool 100 5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood TN 37024 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/09/2026 Brentwood Country Club Pool 96 5123 Country Club Ln. Brentwood TN 37024 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/09/2026 Brentwood Pointe I Condo 96 100 General George Patton Rd Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/05/2026 Brentwood Pointe II Pool 96 1000 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/05/2026 Brentwood Pointe III 100 2200 21st Avenue South Nashville TN 37212 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/05/2026 Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Kiddie Pool 98 1933 Harpeth River Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/08/2026 Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Pool 96 1933 Harpeth River Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/08/2026 Brentwood YMCA Recreation Pool 96 8207 Concord Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/08/2026 Brentwood YMCA Slide Pool 96 8207 Concord Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/08/2026 Bricktops Bar 100 1576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service | Routine 06/03/2026 Bricktops Restaurant 100 1576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service | Follow-Up 06/03/2026 Bubble Pop Tea Mobile 100 6462 Drumwright Rd College Grove TN 37046 Food Service | Routine 06/03/2026 Cameron Farms Kiddie Pool 90 2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompsons Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/05/2026 Cameron Farms Pool 92 2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompsons Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/05/2026 Carriage Park Condo Pool 94 1133 Carriage Park Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/04/2026 Catalina Kiddie Pool 100 2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/08/2026 Catalina Pool 92 2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/08/2026 Chenoweth Club House Kiddie Pool 98 9405 Chesapeake Dr. Brentwood TN 37024 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/04/2026 Chenoweth Club House Pool 98 9405 Chesapeake Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/04/2026 Churchill Farms Pool 92 2614 Churchill Dr. Thompsons Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/05/2026 Comfort Inn & Suites 90 111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/09/2026 Courtyard By Marriott Pool 98 103 E Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/09/2026 Deer Run Retreat Center Camp 100 3845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179 Organized Campgrounds | Routine 06/08/2026 Deer Run-The Brookside Barn 100 3845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179 Food Service | Routine 06/08/2026 Deer Run-The Creekside Dining Hall 100 3845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179 Food Service | Follow-Up 06/08/2026 Fairview Recreation Center Pool 98 1120 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/05/2026 FMFU Empanada Lua 100 101 Forest Trail Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service | Follow-Up 06/06/2026 Folly Rural Plains Association of Owners- Folly 94 4000 Mary Dudley Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/04/2026 Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Adult 98 1531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/04/2026 Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Kiddie 96 1531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/04/2026 Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Outdoor Pool 92 1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/04/2026 Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Hotel 100 7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels | Follow-Up 06/05/2026 Highland View Kiddie Pool 98 Highland Rd Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/08/2026 Highland View Pool 98 Highland Rd Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/08/2026 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel FSE 98 7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Food Service | Routine 06/04/2026 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel FSE 100 7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Hotels Motels | Routine 06/04/2026 June Lake Amenity Pool 98 900 Deep Creek Drive Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/05/2026 Lochridge Pool 89 2384 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/08/2026 Maplewood Kiddie Pool 96 614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/04/2026 Maplewood Pool 96 614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin TN 37065 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/04/2026 Mojos Tacos Mobile 100 7263 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service | Routine 06/03/2026 Mooreland Estates HOA Pool 100 7001 Tartan Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools | Follow-Up 06/05/2026 Mooreland Estates Section Ii 94 Crystal Lake Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/05/2026 Newport Commons Pool 96 P.O. Box 2000 Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/05/2026 Nutty & Nice FMFU 100 1001 Grey Oak Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service | Routine 06/06/2026 Polk Place Kiddie Pool 96 100 Polk Place Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/04/2026 Polk Place Pool 94 100 Polk Place Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/04/2026 Ryan Swim Academy 98 7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/08/2026 Sleep Inn Pool 98 1611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/05/2026 South Wind Apts Outdoor pool 98 549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/04/2026 Sunset Park Kiddie Pool 100 1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/08/2026 Sunset Park Pool 96 1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/08/2026 The Landings Pool #2 (Moores) 92 1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/05/2026 The Lodge at Deer Run 100 3845 Perkins Road Thompsons Station TN 37179 Bed and Breakfast | Routine 06/08/2026 The View At Brentwood Pointe 98 1800 Brentwood Pointe Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/05/2026 Tous les Jours Bakery 100 600B Frazier Dr 140 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service | Routine 06/09/2026 Townplace Suites By Marriott Food 99 108 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service | Routine 06/04/2026 Village Of Morningside 92 101 Sunrise Cir Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/04/2026 Village Of Morningside 2 96 9000 Sunrise Cir Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/04/2026 West Coast Taco 97 1511 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service | Follow-Up 06/04/2026 Westhaven Golf Club Swim 2 Food Service 82 4121 Golf Club Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service | Routine 06/03/2026 Willow Springs Homeowners Pool 96 645 Spring Lake Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/03/2026 Windstone 94 830 Winding Stream Way Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/08/2026 Witt Hill Subdivision Pool 96 Pool Side Drive Off Witt Hill Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/05/2026 Woodlands Amenity Pool 98 1060 Grey Oak Lane Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/04/2026 Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool # 1 92 3100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/04/2026 Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool # 2 97 3100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools | Routine 06/04/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.