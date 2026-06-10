Health Scores: Williamson County for June 10, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for June 3-10, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Aces Kettle Corn FMFU
|100
|4809 Byrd Ln College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service | Routine
|06/06/2026
|Annandale Kiddie Pool
|98
|209 Jones Parkway Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/09/2026
|Annandale Pool
|98
|209 Jones Parkway Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/09/2026
|Benington/Winterset Woods Kids Pool
|94
|1435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/08/2026
|Benington/Winterset Woods Pool
|96
|1435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/08/2026
|Brentwood Country Club Kiddie Pool
|100
|5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood TN 37024
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/09/2026
|Brentwood Country Club Pool
|96
|5123 Country Club Ln. Brentwood TN 37024
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/09/2026
|Brentwood Pointe I Condo
|96
|100 General George Patton Rd Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/05/2026
|Brentwood Pointe II Pool
|96
|1000 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/05/2026
|Brentwood Pointe III
|100
|2200 21st Avenue South Nashville TN 37212
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/05/2026
|Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Kiddie Pool
|98
|1933 Harpeth River Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/08/2026
|Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Pool
|96
|1933 Harpeth River Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/08/2026
|Brentwood YMCA Recreation Pool
|96
|8207 Concord Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/08/2026
|Brentwood YMCA Slide Pool
|96
|8207 Concord Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/08/2026
|Bricktops Bar
|100
|1576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service | Routine
|06/03/2026
|Bricktops Restaurant
|100
|1576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|06/03/2026
|Bubble Pop Tea Mobile
|100
|6462 Drumwright Rd College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service | Routine
|06/03/2026
|Cameron Farms Kiddie Pool
|90
|2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/05/2026
|Cameron Farms Pool
|92
|2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/05/2026
|Carriage Park Condo Pool
|94
|1133 Carriage Park Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/04/2026
|Catalina Kiddie Pool
|100
|2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/08/2026
|Catalina Pool
|92
|2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/08/2026
|Chenoweth Club House Kiddie Pool
|98
|9405 Chesapeake Dr. Brentwood TN 37024
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/04/2026
|Chenoweth Club House Pool
|98
|9405 Chesapeake Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/04/2026
|Churchill Farms Pool
|92
|2614 Churchill Dr. Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/05/2026
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|90
|111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/09/2026
|Courtyard By Marriott Pool
|98
|103 E Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/09/2026
|Deer Run Retreat Center Camp
|100
|3845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Organized Campgrounds | Routine
|06/08/2026
|Deer Run-The Brookside Barn
|100
|3845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Food Service | Routine
|06/08/2026
|Deer Run-The Creekside Dining Hall
|100
|3845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|06/08/2026
|Fairview Recreation Center Pool
|98
|1120 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/05/2026
|FMFU Empanada Lua
|100
|101 Forest Trail Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|06/06/2026
|Folly Rural Plains Association of Owners- Folly
|94
|4000 Mary Dudley Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/04/2026
|Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Adult
|98
|1531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/04/2026
|Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Kiddie
|96
|1531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/04/2026
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Outdoor Pool
|92
|1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/04/2026
|Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Hotel
|100
|7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels | Follow-Up
|06/05/2026
|Highland View Kiddie Pool
|98
|Highland Rd Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/08/2026
|Highland View Pool
|98
|Highland Rd Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/08/2026
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel FSE
|98
|7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service | Routine
|06/04/2026
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel FSE
|100
|7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Hotels Motels | Routine
|06/04/2026
|June Lake Amenity Pool
|98
|900 Deep Creek Drive Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/05/2026
|Lochridge Pool
|89
|2384 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/08/2026
|Maplewood Kiddie Pool
|96
|614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/04/2026
|Maplewood Pool
|96
|614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin TN 37065
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/04/2026
|Mojos Tacos Mobile
|100
|7263 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service | Routine
|06/03/2026
|Mooreland Estates HOA Pool
|100
|7001 Tartan Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|06/05/2026
|Mooreland Estates Section Ii
|94
|Crystal Lake Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/05/2026
|Newport Commons Pool
|96
|P.O. Box 2000 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/05/2026
|Nutty & Nice FMFU
|100
|1001 Grey Oak Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service | Routine
|06/06/2026
|Polk Place Kiddie Pool
|96
|100 Polk Place Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/04/2026
|Polk Place Pool
|94
|100 Polk Place Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/04/2026
|Ryan Swim Academy
|98
|7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/08/2026
|Sleep Inn Pool
|98
|1611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/05/2026
|South Wind Apts Outdoor pool
|98
|549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/04/2026
|Sunset Park Kiddie Pool
|100
|1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/08/2026
|Sunset Park Pool
|96
|1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/08/2026
|The Landings Pool #2 (Moores)
|92
|1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/05/2026
|The Lodge at Deer Run
|100
|3845 Perkins Road Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Bed and Breakfast | Routine
|06/08/2026
|The View At Brentwood Pointe
|98
|1800 Brentwood Pointe Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/05/2026
|Tous les Jours Bakery
|100
|600B Frazier Dr 140 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service | Routine
|06/09/2026
|Townplace Suites By Marriott Food
|99
|108 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service | Routine
|06/04/2026
|Village Of Morningside
|92
|101 Sunrise Cir Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/04/2026
|Village Of Morningside 2
|96
|9000 Sunrise Cir Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/04/2026
|West Coast Taco
|97
|1511 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|06/04/2026
|Westhaven Golf Club Swim 2 Food Service
|82
|4121 Golf Club Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service | Routine
|06/03/2026
|Willow Springs Homeowners Pool
|96
|645 Spring Lake Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/03/2026
|Windstone
|94
|830 Winding Stream Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/08/2026
|Witt Hill Subdivision Pool
|96
|Pool Side Drive Off Witt Hill Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/05/2026
|Woodlands Amenity Pool
|98
|1060 Grey Oak Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/04/2026
|Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool # 1
|92
|3100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/04/2026
|Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool # 2
|97
|3100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|06/04/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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