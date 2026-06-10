Patricia Womble White, age 91 of Brentwood, TN met her Savior face-to-face on June 8, 2026.

Born on October 22, 1934 in Memphis, TN, she was the beloved daughter of Dayton and Mildred Brannan Womble. She married David White, the love of her life, in 1956. They were married for 66 years before he passed in 2021.

Pat dedicated her life to God, her family, friends and teaching.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Robert) Hall; her son, Paul (Julie) White; seven grandchildren and twenty-nine great-grandchildren. Those who knew Pat will remember her for her kindness, love, compassion and grace. She not only blessed and taught her family these qualities, but also the many students she taught. Patricia will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew and loved her.

The family ask that any memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis. A graveside service will be held 2:00PM Saturday, June 13, 2026 at Poplar Grove Cemetery in Drummonds, TN. Ellen and David Olford will officiate. Family will serve as pallbearers.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.