First Juneteenth Gathering in Nolensville Set for June 20

A community gathering celebrating freedom, culture and local history is planned in Nolensville this month as organizers prepare for the first official Juneteenth gathering at Historic Sunset Park.

The event, presented by Kimi Brown, Friends of Mocha Nolo and Mason Health Collaborative, LLC, will take place Saturday, June 20, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Historic Sunset Park, located at 1670 Sunset Road in Nolensville.

The gathering is centered on connection, celebration and honoring the rich history of Historic Sunset Park. During segregation, the park served as a gathering place for Black families, hosting picnics, baseball games, recreation and fellowship. The park was home to entrepreneurs Jim and Ben Chrismon and welcomed notable figures such as Theodore “Ted” Rhodes, the nation’s first Black professional golfer, who practiced on its three-hole course. The park also helped shape athletes like Woodrow Williams, who later played professional baseball.

Today, Historic Sunset Park sits on private property owned by the Brown family, whose longstanding connection to the site has helped preserve its history and significance in the Nolensville community. Though the park has not been actively used for decades, organizers say its legacy remains deeply rooted in the area.

The event aims to reintroduce that history by bringing people together across generations and backgrounds to celebrate freedom, culture, history and community connection.

To RSVP, visit here.