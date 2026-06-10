City of Brentwood Hosting Two Public Meetings for Citizen Input on Brentwood’s 2040 Plan

In 1999, Brentwood city leaders adopted a plan for the future – the Brentwood 2020 Plan – and over the next two decades, the city opened multiple parks, renovated historic properties such as Ravenswood Mansion and Boiling Spring Academy, and improved local roadways through widening projects.

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The 2020 Plan was later revised into the 2030 Plan, and now the city is again looking to the future as it develops its 2040 Plan. As part of that process, city leaders want to hear what priorities you think should be addressed in the coming years. This summer, Brentwood city residents are invited to give their opinions at two 2040 Plan Public Engagement events:

Community Engagement Meeting – 6 p.m., Thursday, June 25, John P. Holt Brentwood Library

Transportation Community Meeting – 6 p.m., Thursday, July 16, Brentwood City Hall.

These meetings are open to all Brentwood city residents, and the input you share will help guide the city as it grows over the next 15 to 20 years.

In February, the city hired McBride Dale Clarion, a planning and zoning consulting firm, to update Brentwood’s comprehensive plan into the 2040 Plan. As part of that update, the firm asked the city to establish an advisory committee, divided into three subcommittees – Business, Quality of Life, and Transportation. The City Commission appointed 21 residents to this committee in April.

For information on this project, including existing resources and previous plans, visit https://www.brentwood2040plan.com/.