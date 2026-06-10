Pamela Jean Wheeley Cloyd, age 64 of Las Vegas, Nevada formerly of Franklin, Tennessee passed away May 19, 2026. She was a graduate of Page High School in Williamson County.

Preceded in death by parents, Harold C. and Mary Ann Tomlin Wheeley; brother, William H. “Billy” Wheeley; nephew, T. J. Isenhour and brother-in-law, Thomas E. “Tom” Locke. Survived by: children, Kim (Kevin) Sparkman, Tim (Jackie) LaBonte and Jon (Emily) LaBonte; grandchildren, Philip Sparkman, Tatiana Thomas, Emma Joy LaBonte and Abigail Lee LaBonte; sisters, Anita Isenhour, Teresa Locke and Janet (Ricky) Watkins; sister-in-law, Sarah Wheeley Hartley; nieces and nephews, Lori Townsend, Chris (Kristina) Isenhour, Kayla (Adam) Piatt, Angela Watkins (Cory) Clifton, Jessica (Brian) Clark, Brandon Wheeley; eleven great nieces and nephews and other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 3:00 PM Friday, June 26, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM prior to the service.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.