CMA Fest Ends with a Few Surprise Appearances

CMA Fest 2026 came to an end on Sunday, June 7th, at Nissan Stadium. It was the last time the festival would be at the old stadium before moving to the new Nissan Stadium next year.

Sunday kicked off with a cowboy country service at the Chevy Riverfront Park with Brandon Lake, Dan + Shay, Cece Winans and a surprise appearance by Lainey Wilson.

At Nissan Stadium, the night kicked off with a performance by Clay Walker. Russell Dickerson, who performed on the main stage for the first time, brought out surprise guest Fetty Wap. Dickerson had the whole stadium singing “Happy Birthday” to his guest.

Bailey Zimmerman performed “Just Believe” with special guest Brandon Lake. Riley Green, in addition to hosting the CMA special, performed on Sunday night his first hit “There Was This Girl” and “Change My Mind.”

The most exciting moment for the crowd was when Glen Powell made an appearance, engaging the audience’s assistance to shoot a scene for an upcoming movie called “The Comeback King.” After asking the crowd to shout “King, King, King,” he poured his beer into a cowboy boot and drank it.

Luke Bryan closed out CMA Fest at the old Nissan Stadium with “Country, and She Knows it,” and brought out George Birge for their song, “Ride, Ride, Ride.”