Movie In The Park Series Returns to Spring Hill

Families in Spring Hill are invited to enjoy an outdoor movie night as Parks & Recreation prepares for its next community event.

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Spring Hill Parks & Recreation announced its upcoming Movie in the Park event featuring the animated film *Cars*. The movie will begin at dark, with activities starting at 8 p.m. at Evans Park, located at 563 Maury Hill Street.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and their favorite movie snacks for an evening under the stars with family and friends.

The Spring Hill Lions Club will also have concessions available for purchase during the event.