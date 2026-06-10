Kevin Davenport Promoted To Lieutenant With Franklin Fire Department

The Franklin Fire Department has announced the promotion of Kevin Davenport to the rank of lieutenant.

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Lieutenant-Paramedic Davenport is a nine-year veteran of the department and most recently served as a firefighter-paramedic. The promotion was announced by Assistant Fire Chief Jonathan Jenkins during a ceremony attended by Davenport’s family and department personnel.

Fire Chief Glenn Johnson, who was on vacation, joined the ceremony remotely through Microsoft Teams to congratulate Davenport on the career milestone.

According to the department, leaders recognized Davenport for his dedication, professionalism, and service to the community while offering congratulations on his promotion.

The department also wished Lieutenant-Paramedic Davenport continued success in his new leadership role.