Home Business Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for June 10, 2026

Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for June 10, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for June 3-10, 2026. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Lochridge Pool892384 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools | Routine06/08/2026
Cameron Farms Kiddie Pool902847 Iroquois Dr. Thompsons Station TN 37179Swimming Pools | Routine06/05/2026
Comfort Inn & Suites90111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools | Routine06/09/2026
Cameron Farms Pool922847 Iroquois Dr. Thompsons Station TN 37179Swimming Pools | Routine06/05/2026
Catalina Pool922000 Catalina Way. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools | Routine06/08/2026
Churchill Farms Pool922614 Churchill Dr. Thompsons Station TN 37179Swimming Pools | Routine06/05/2026
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Outdoor Pool921120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools | Routine06/04/2026
The Landings Pool #2 (Moores)921505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools | Routine06/05/2026
Village Of Morningside92101 Sunrise Cir Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools | Routine06/04/2026
Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool # 1923100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools | Routine06/04/2026
Benington/Winterset Woods Kids Pool941435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools | Routine06/08/2026
Carriage Park Condo Pool941133 Carriage Park Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools | Routine06/04/2026
Folly Rural Plains Association of Owners- Folly944000 Mary Dudley Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools | Routine06/04/2026
Mooreland Estates Section Ii94Crystal Lake Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools | Routine06/05/2026
Polk Place Pool94100 Polk Place Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools | Routine06/04/2026
Windstone94830 Winding Stream Way Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools | Routine06/08/2026
Benington/Winterset Woods Pool961435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools | Routine06/08/2026
Brentwood Country Club Pool965123 Country Club Ln. Brentwood TN 37024Swimming Pools | Routine06/09/2026
Brentwood Pointe I Condo96100 General George Patton Rd Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools | Routine06/05/2026
Brentwood Pointe II Pool961000 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools | Routine06/05/2026
Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Pool961933 Harpeth River Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools | Routine06/08/2026
Brentwood YMCA Recreation Pool968207 Concord Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools | Routine06/08/2026
Brentwood YMCA Slide Pool968207 Concord Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools | Routine06/08/2026
Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Kiddie961531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools | Routine06/04/2026
Maplewood Kiddie Pool96614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools | Routine06/04/2026
Maplewood Pool96614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin TN 37065Swimming Pools | Routine06/04/2026
Newport Commons Pool96P.O. Box 2000 Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools | Routine06/05/2026
Polk Place Kiddie Pool96100 Polk Place Dr. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools | Routine06/04/2026
Sunset Park Pool961712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools | Routine06/08/2026
Village Of Morningside 2969000 Sunrise Cir Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools | Routine06/04/2026
Willow Springs Homeowners Pool96645 Spring Lake Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools | Routine06/03/2026
Witt Hill Subdivision Pool96Pool Side Drive Off Witt Hill Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools | Routine06/05/2026
Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool # 2973100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools | Routine06/04/2026
Annandale Kiddie Pool98209 Jones Parkway Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools | Routine06/09/2026
Annandale Pool98209 Jones Parkway Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools | Routine06/09/2026
Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Kiddie Pool981933 Harpeth River Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools | Routine06/08/2026
Chenoweth Club House Kiddie Pool989405 Chesapeake Dr. Brentwood TN 37024Swimming Pools | Routine06/04/2026
Chenoweth Club House Pool989405 Chesapeake Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools | Routine06/04/2026
Courtyard By Marriott Pool98103 E Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools | Routine06/09/2026
Fairview Recreation Center Pool981120 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools | Routine06/05/2026
Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Adult981531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools | Routine06/04/2026
Highland View Kiddie Pool98Highland Rd Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools | Routine06/08/2026
Highland View Pool98Highland Rd Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools | Routine06/08/2026
June Lake Amenity Pool98900 Deep Creek Drive Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools | Routine06/05/2026
Ryan Swim Academy987408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools | Routine06/08/2026
Sleep Inn Pool981611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools | Routine06/05/2026
South Wind Apts Outdoor pool98549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools | Routine06/04/2026
The View At Brentwood Pointe981800 Brentwood Pointe Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools | Routine06/05/2026
Woodlands Amenity Pool981060 Grey Oak Lane Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools | Routine06/04/2026
Brentwood Country Club Kiddie Pool1005123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood TN 37024Swimming Pools | Routine06/09/2026
Brentwood Pointe III1002200 21st Avenue South Nashville TN 37212Swimming Pools | Routine06/05/2026
Catalina Kiddie Pool1002000 Catalina Way. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools | Routine06/08/2026
Mooreland Estates HOA Pool1007001 Tartan Drive Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools | Follow-Up06/05/2026
Sunset Park Kiddie Pool1001712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools | Routine06/08/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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