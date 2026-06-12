Sarah Benson Park To Close Temporarily For Major Upgrades

The construction bid for Phase 1 upgrades at Sarah Benson were approved by the Thompson’s Station Board of Mayor and Aldermen Tuesday.

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Planned improvements include rerouted drive aisles, relocated parking areas, and a brand-new playground.

To allow construction to begin, Sarah Benson Park will temporarily close starting June 15 and remain closed throughout the construction process.

The Town is asking residents to be patient during the project and encouraged parkgoers to visit Preservation Park or explore the town’s newly opened greenway trail system while work is underway.