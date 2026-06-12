Papa Murphy’s Brings Back Summer Selects Deal With $8.99 Pizzas

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza is bringing back its Summer Selects deal, giving Middle Tennessee families an easy way to enjoy fresh, oven-baked pizza all summer long. From June 8 through Aug. 16, 2026, guests can choose select Cheese, Pepperoni, Veggie, or Meat pizzas on Thin or Original crust for just $8.99 each. More Eat & Drink News

What Pizzas Are Included in the Summer Selects Deal?

The Summer Selects lineup includes a handful of customer favorites at the $8.99 price point, available on either Thin or Original crust:

Cheese Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Veggie Pizza

Meat Pizza

For those feeding a larger group, upgrading to a Family Size pizza adds just $3 to the price, making it a solid option for big appetites or extra guests.

When Is the Summer Selects Promotion Available?

The deal runs from June 8 through Aug. 16, 2026, covering the bulk of summer break. That timing makes it a convenient option for busy weeknights, pool days, family movie nights, and last-minute summer get-togethers when nobody wants to spend extra time on dinner.

What Else Can Customers Add to Their Order?

To round out a meal, Papa Murphy’s offers a variety of sides and desserts that pair well with the Summer Selects pizzas, including:

5-Cheese Bread

Garlic Knots

Fresh Salads

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Cinnamon Wheel

How Can You Order Papa Murphy’s Summer Selects?

Pizzas are available to take and bake at home, with no prep required beyond popping them in the oven. For more information or to place an order online, visit PapaMurphys.com.

Source: Restaurant News