Women-Only Fitness Club BarBelles Strength & Fitness to Open in Franklin

A new fitness gym designed exclusively for women is opening its doors in Franklin, and the community is invited to help celebrate. More Business News

BarBelles Strength & Fitness, a private women-only fitness club, will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 13, from noon until 2 p.m.

Owned by David and Toni Collard, BarBelles was created with a vision of providing a supportive and welcoming environment where women can focus on their health, fitness, and overall well-being while building community with other women.

The grand opening event will feature local vendors, refreshments, networking opportunities, and giveaways from area businesses, including Lululemon and Palmer + Kennedy, and more. Several women-owned businesses and wellness brands will also be on hand, highlighting the club’s commitment to supporting local entrepreneurs and fostering connections within the community. There will be a grand prize giveaway at 1:30 p.m.

In addition to group fitness classes, BarBelles offers members access to open gym time, strength and cardio equipment, and recovery amenities including private saunas, compression therapy boots, and Theragun recovery tools.

The fitness club is currently open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Owners say members will eventually have 24/7 access through key fobs, while the facility will continue to be staffed daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

BarBelles Strength & Fitness is located at 1897 General George Patton Drive in Franklin. The event is free and open to the public.