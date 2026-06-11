Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Dashboard Confessional at Southall
Saturday, June 13, 6 pm
Southall Farm & Inn, 2200 Osage Lane, Franklin
Dashboard Confessional takes the stage at Southall Plaza for a solo acoustic performance, set in the open air along the shores of Lake Mishkin. Smaller in scale, with limited capacity and a layout that brings the audience into the performance rather than holding it at a distance.
Find tickets here.
2Taste and Tour the Orchard
Saturday, June 13, 2 pm
Morning Glory Orchard, 7690 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
Take a look behind the scenes of Morning Glory Orchard. Start by sipping your favorite slushie as we wander through the orchard together, sharing stories from our family’s history and giving you an inside look at how we grow, care for, and harvest everything you see.
Find tickets here.
3The Eaglemaniacs at Crockett Park
Sunday, June 14, 6 pm – 8 pm
Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Parkway, Brentwood
The free summer concert series has begun in Brentwood. This week, The Eaglemaniacs will perform.
4Experience Spring Hill
Saturday, June 13, 10 am – 2 pm
Battle Creek High School, 130 Battle Creek Way, Spring Hill
The Experience Spring Hill Expo & Job Fair is almost here. Touch-a-truck, job fair, live performances, test drives, tasty bites, and hundreds of local businesses – all in one place. Free and family-friendly.
5Brew at the Zoo
Friday, June 12, 7:30 pm
Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Road, Nashville
Nashville Zoo’s Brew at the Zoo returns on Friday, June 12, from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The event turns 15 this year and is the longest-running Sips Series event at the Zoo. The annual summer event is an after-hours, adults-only event benefiting endangered species and habitats around the world. The event features up-close animal encounters, live music, food trucks, and plenty of beer samples from the city’s most impressive breweries.
Find tickets here.
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