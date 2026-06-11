Cheekwood Offers Free Summer Admission to Active Military and Their Families

Cheekwood Estate & Gardens is pleased to participate in Blue Star Museums, a program that provides free daytime general admission to currently serving U.S. military personnel and their families during the summer.More Local Living News

The 2026 program began on Armed Forces Day, May 16, 2026, and will end on Labor Day, Monday, September 7, 2026. Blue Star Museums is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, in collaboration with the Department of Defense and participating museums across America.

This free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States military—Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, and members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps—and up to five family members. Qualified members must present a valid ID upon arrival to receive this discount. The discount is not valid for special events.

In addition to Cheekwood Estate & Gardens, participating museums can be found in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and include history, art, and children’s museums; historical sites; botanical gardens; zoos; aquariums; and more. Learn more and find the list of participating museums at

https://www.arts.gov/initiatives/blue-star-museums

America the Beautiful: National Parks & Landmarks by Rail

Open until September 6

Amid the many beautiful and inspiring things to see and enjoy at Cheekwood this summer, the timing is perfect for military families to experience an immersive exhibition celebrating America’s 250th anniversary through model trains and iconic landmarks. Created by Applied Imagination, the exhibition features 10 running trains, more than 850 feet of track, and 25 detailed recreations of American landmarks — all crafted entirely from natural plant materials. Guests will journey from the Statue of Liberty to the Golden Gate Bridge, with stops including the Ryman Auditorium, Graceland, and Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Located in the Bradford Robertson Color Garden, the limited-time exhibition is the largest and most elaborate model train display ever presented at Cheekwood. Guests may also enjoy Cheekwood’s permanent TRAINS! exhibition, open year-round.

Year-Round Military and First Responder Discounts at Cheekwood

Active duty and retired military personnel who visit Cheekwood receive 50% off Gardens & Mansion tickets or Gardens Only tickets for up to five people with valid ID.

Active fire, police and EMT personnel also receive 50% off Gardens & Mansion or Gardens

Only tickets for up to five people with valid ID. The discount is available year-round, but not for special events. Please present a valid ID upon arrival at admissions to receive this discount.