MTSU Launches First-of-its-kind MFA in Film and Television in Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University is expanding its graduate offerings in media and entertainment with the launch of a new Master of Fine Arts in Film and Television, set to begin in Fall 2026.

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Housed within the Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment, the 60-credit-hour program is the first and only MFA of its kind at a public university in Tennessee. Designed as a fully on-ground, three-year graduate degree, the program aims to prepare students for advanced creative roles in the film and television industry.

“This program is designed for students who are ready to take the next step in their creative and professional journey,” said professor and media arts assessment coordinator Allie Sultan.

“Whether continuing directly from undergraduate study, transitioning into the industry, or advancing an existing career, the M.F.A. provides the skills and experience needed to lead in today’s evolving media landscape,” Sultan added.

As a terminal degree in the field, the MFA in Film and Television also opens pathways for graduates to pursue teaching opportunities at the college and university level.

The program is built to serve a diverse range of students, including recent graduates seeking advanced training, working professionals aiming to move into above-the-line creative roles such as producing, directing, and screenwriting, and nontraditional students looking to shift into film and television careers.

Students in the MFA program will benefit from extensive production resources, including a state-of-the-art virtual production XR stage, a live production truck for broadcast events, a dedicated soundstage, private editing suites, and a wide range of professional-grade equipment.

Collaboration is also central to the program’s design. With access to students and faculty across the Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment, MFA candidates will work alongside peers in areas such as animation, audio production, journalism, interactive media and music, creating opportunities to build dynamic creative teams.

Throughout the program, students will develop advanced skills across multiple formats, including narrative and documentary filmmaking, episodic television, live production, and emerging technologies such as virtual production and ethical AI integration. The curriculum culminates in a final thesis project developed over the second and third years of study.

“Our mission is to develop an innovative, highly skilled workforce ready to create original, high-quality film and television content,” Sultan said. “This program is about preparing students not just to enter the industry, but to help shape its future.”

Students interested in mastering the crafts of producing, writing, directing, cinematography and editing can find more information at https://www.mtsu.edu/program/film-and-television-m-f-a/.