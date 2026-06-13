Two People Rescued After Boat Sinks in Duck River

Maury County firefighters responded Thursday evening to a sinking boat incident along the Duck River, safely rescuing two people who became stranded on a cliff after making it to shore.

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According to the Maury County Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 7:38 p.m. on June 11 to the Duck River near the 145-mile marker following reports of a sinking boat.

Officials said the boat’s two occupants had safely reached shore but became trapped on a cliff face and were unable to move. Firefighters launched a rescue boat while additional responders made their way to the area on foot to reach the stranded individuals.

Boat 21 successfully retrieved both occupants and transported them back to the Iron Bridge boat ramp. No injuries were reported.

The partially sunken boat remains in the river and is expected to be recovered at a later time.

The fire department also highlighted the role of the 911 center during the response, noting that dispatchers provided responders with the caller’s exact location to help crews quickly and accurately navigate to the scene by both land and water.