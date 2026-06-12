Favorite Daughter Opens in Nashville’s 12South Neighborhood

Favorite Daughter—the contemporary lifestyle brand founded by Erin and Sara Foster has opened a new boutique in Nashville’s 12South neighborhood, expanding its retail footprint to three locations. More Local Living News

Launched in 2020 by Erin Foster and Sara Foster in partnership with Centric Brands, Favorite Daughter is a contemporary lifestyle label based in Los Angeles. Digital-first, the collection features trend-right fashion, denim and closet staples with a focus on long-lasting quality.

Favorite Daughter first opened its Beverly Hills store in 2021 and moved to a larger space in the neighborhood last spring, designed by Joyce Downing Pickens of JDP Interiors.

This past November, the brand opened its second boutique on Madison Avenue in New York City’s Upper East Side. The Manhattan space is 1,400 square feet and draws inspiration from the Beverly Hills flagship design.

Favorite Daughter’s third store shares the same aesthetic as its Beverly Hills and New York City locations. The 1,500-square-foot store sits among other popular retailers in the 12South area, known for shopping and dining. The brand is celebrating the opening of the Nashville boutique with an intimate VIP event on June 4 followed by a community event June 5, which will include a special performance by the Nashville-based, all-female country music trio Just Jayne. Both events take place in the 12South store and feature food and beverage by Craig’s Nashville.

“My family spends a lot of our time in Nashville,” said Erin Foster.“With my husband Simon’s company based there, it felt very natural for us to open in the 12South district. I know we are bringing something unique and special to this growing city. I am so excited to be a part of it.”

“Women really connect with what we do- elevated staples, great tailoring, amazing denim, pieces you can live in- so opening on Madison Avenue in the fall and then in Nashville felt like the natural next steps. We want all our boutiques to feel like an elevated, in-person expression of the experience our customer already knows from shopping us online, ” said Sara Foster.

The boutiques carry an assortment across the brand’s categories, including suiting, logo products, denim, ready-to-wear, shoes, and accessories.

Store hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 am – 7 pm, and Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm.

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