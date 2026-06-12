Nashville Zoo Partners With Middle Tennessee Cadillac Dealers in New Community Initiative

The Nashville Zoo and the Middle Tennessee Cadillac Dealers are teaming up for a new partnership that blends luxury electric vehicle innovation with a shared commitment to community engagement and environmental stewardship.

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The partnership officially launched with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Wednesday, June 10, at the Nashville Zoo.

As part of the collaboration, Cadillac will showcase its latest battery electric vehicles, giving Zoo visitors a firsthand look at the brand’s evolving approach to modern luxury and advanced mobility. Organizers say the partnership is designed to create meaningful experiences for families while highlighting sustainability efforts in the community.

Participating dealerships include:

Andrews Cadillac Brentwood

Andrews Cadillac Mt. Juliet

Cadillac of Murfreesboro

Serra Cadillac Clarksville

Stan McNabb Cadillac of Columbia

The Middle Tennessee Cadillac Local Marketing Association says the initiative represents a shared vision between the dealerships and the Zoo to engage the community while promoting environmental awareness.