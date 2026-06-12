Meet the New Owners of Just Love Coffee in Spring Hill

Just Love Coffee in Spring Hill (4816 Main Street) has new owners — and they’re already familiar faces in the community.

Brandon and Anna Breland recently announced on social media that they’ve taken over the beloved café. More Business News

Anna has been with Just Love for about a year and a half, and customers may recognize her from behind the bar, in the kitchen, or capturing content for social media. Outside of work, she enjoys gardening and reading, and she also brings an impressive performing arts background, including professional musical theatre, dance, and singing. She has even performed for Disney and DreamWorks productions.

Brandon’s roots run deep in the music industry, growing up in a family that owned the CCM group TRUTH. A skilled bassist and songwriter, he currently performs with American Idol winner David Cook and country artist Jordan Dane Johnson. He also works with Strata, an audio, lighting, and video integration company that partners with churches nationwide.

The couple shared on social media, “We look forward to continuing to grow with and serve our community. Please make sure to stop in and say ‘Hey!’ We would love to get to meet each and every one of you!”

Hours for Just Love Coffee are Monday-Saturday, 7 am – 4 pm, and Sunday, 7 am -3 pm.