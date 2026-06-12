Home Weather 6/12/26: Clear Skies with a High of 86 and Low of 73;...

6/12/26: Clear Skies with a High of 86 and Low of 73; Slight Chance of Showers This Evening

By
Source Staff
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At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 75°F with a wind speed of 7.8 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 85.6°F, with a low of 72.9°F overnight. Winds could increase to 14 mph during the day. There is a 29% chance of slight rain showers, with a forecasted total precipitation of 0.14 in.

Tonight’s forecast indicates a low of 72.9°F and winds tapering to 6 mph. The conditions will be partly cloudy with the same 29% chance of precipitation. Please stay updated on the weather as conditions may change.

Today's Details

High
86°F
Low
73°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
29% chance · 0.14 in
Now
75°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:04pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 86°F 73°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 89°F 69°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Sunday 79°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 70°F 60°F Overcast
Tuesday 77°F 56°F Overcast
Wednesday 82°F 59°F Partly cloudy
Thursday 86°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
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