6/12/26: Clear Skies with a High of 86 and Low of 73; Slight Chance of Showers This Evening

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 75°F with a wind speed of 7.8 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.
Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 85.6°F, with a low of 72.9°F overnight. Winds could increase to 14 mph during the day. There is a 29% chance of slight rain showers, with a forecasted total precipitation of 0.14 in.
Tonight’s forecast indicates a low of 72.9°F and winds tapering to 6 mph. The conditions will be partly cloudy with the same 29% chance of precipitation. Please stay updated on the weather as conditions may change.
Today's Details
High
86°F
Low
73°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
29% chance · 0.14 in
Now
75°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:04pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|86°F
|73°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|89°F
|69°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Sunday
|79°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|70°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|77°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|82°F
|59°F
|Partly cloudy
|Thursday
|86°F
|71°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Next 24 Hours
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