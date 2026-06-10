Brentwood Academy Names Susan Cobb As New Middle School Director

Brentwood Academy has named Susan Cobb as its next Middle School Director. She will officially begin the role in early July.

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Cobb becomes the third Middle School director in the school’s 57-year history. She succeeds Jenny Cretin, who recently stepped in as interim head of school, and Nancy Brasher, who led Brentwood Academy’s middle school for more than 30 years.

A Chattanooga native, Cobb attended Girls Preparatory School, where she was later inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame for soccer. She later earned her degree from Davidson College, where she also played collegiate soccer.

Cobb brings more than 15 years of leadership experience in independent education across Nashville. She began her career at St. Paul Christian Academy in 2009 as a teacher and later served in leadership positions including Head of Upper School, Assistant Head of School for Academics and Interim Head of School. Since 2022, she has served as Director of Junior School at Montgomery Bell Academy.

“I am excited and grateful for this opportunity to join the Brentwood Academy community as Middle School Director,” Cobb said. “It will be a privilege to advance the school’s mission alongside a talented faculty and staff.”

Cobb and her husband, Pete, have three children, including Brentwood Academy alumni Alex and Sarah, along with their daughter Taylor.

A middle school parent welcome reception for Cobb is planned for July, with more details to be shared later.