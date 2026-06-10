6/10/26: Clear Skies With Highs Near 89 and Current Temp of 88, Gentle Winds to Continue Through the Evening

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 87.8°F, with wind speeds of 9.8 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation recorded, and the sky is clear.
Earlier today, the high reached 88.9°F, while the low was 66.7°F. For tonight, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 76.3°F. Winds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 7.9 mph, and there remains a 2% chance of precipitation overnight under clear skies.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect. Conditions are stable, and residents can expect a pleasant evening.
Today's Details
High
89°F
Low
67°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
55%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
88°F · feels 91°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:03pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|89°F
|67°F
|Mainly clear
|Thursday
|89°F
|71°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|85°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|85°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|84°F
|70°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|81°F
|69°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|72°F
|62°F
|Rain: moderate
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter