Don’t Miss Flip It Franklin’s Upscale Consignment Pop-up

Shoppers looking for designer fashion and luxury finds will have a chance to browse thousands of discounted items during the Flip It Franklin Upscale Pop-Up Consignment Sale later this month in Franklin.

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The three-day event is scheduled for June 19 through June 21 at Battle Ground Academy, located at 336 Ernest Rice Lane in Franklin.

The sale will feature curated designer and contemporary clothing, handbags, accessories and home décor, with items priced 50% to 80% below retail. Brands available at the pop-up are expected to include Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Fendi, Prada, Gucci, Dior, Free People, Anthropologie, Madewell, Lilly Pulitzer, lululemon, Veronica Beard, Tuckernuck, Ulla Johnson and Peter Millar.

Organizers say shoppers will also find celebrity-owned pieces, wardrobe items from television and film productions, Hallmark movie wardrobe pieces and authenticated designer items through “The Vault,” Flip It’s curated luxury collection.

Dedicated fitting areas will be available for shoppers to check sizing and fit before purchasing items.

The event is free to attend, and parking is free.

Friday, June 19: Noon to 7 p.m. (consignor pre-sale from 10 a.m. to noon)

Saturday, June 20: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 21: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., including a half-off sale

The event supports Baden K-9 Kares Foundation, a registered nonprofit that provides service canines to military veterans, first responders and children with special needs.