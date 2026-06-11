Pleasant View Woman Indicted In Stalking Case Involving Sen. Marsha Blackburn

A Pleasant View woman has been indicted in a stalking case involving U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn and one of her family members. According to court documents obtained by Williamson Scene, 23-year-old Elizabeth Leopard was indicted last week following an investigation into messages reportedly sent to Blackburn and her daughter-in-law between May 1 and May 8.

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On May 12, TBI agents joined the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Homeland Security in investigating the threats and harassing messages. Investigators later presented evidence alleging Leopard was responsible for sending the messages.

On Thursday, agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested Leopard at her home in Pleasant View. She was booked into the Williamson County Jail and held on a $100,000 bond.

Leopard is charged with one count of aggravated stalking involving a person age 65 or older, one count of stalking, and six counts of harassment.

TBI says the charges and allegations referenced in this case are accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. Leopard is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.