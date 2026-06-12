McAlister’s Deli Launches CommuniTEA Connections Community Initiative

McAlister’s Deli is kicking off CommuniTEA Connections, a community-focused initiative running from National Iced Tea Day on June 10 through Free Tea Day on July 16, 2026. More Eat & Drink News

What Is CommuniTEA Connections?

Since opening in 1989, McAlister’s Deli has supported local schools, churches, nonprofits, and organizations in the communities it serves. CommuniTEA Connections builds on that history by creating a focused celebration of hometown heroes, including educators, healthcare professionals, first responders, and others who keep communities running every day.

How Can Guests Celebrate National Iced Tea Day?

From June 10 through June 14, McAlister’s Deli Rewards Members can enjoy up to three free flavor shots with the purchase of any beverage. Guests can customize their iced tea with flavors like peach, strawberry, black cherry, and pineapple to mark the start of the initiative.

When Do Hometown Heroes Get Free Tea Passes?

Each week of the campaign, McAlister’s Deli will offer Free Tea Passes to hometown heroes as a way to show appreciation for their service. The schedule includes:

June 15 – June 21: Medical professionals (doctors, nurses, ambulance workers, first responders)

June 22 – June 28: Education professionals (teachers, professors, administrators)

July 6 – July 12: Public safety and security professionals (firefighters, police, and others)

What Happens on Free Tea Day 2026?

Free Tea Day, a tradition McAlister’s Deli coined in 2009, takes place on July 16, 2026. On this day, all guests at participating McAlister’s Deli locations can receive free tea with no purchase necessary, capping off the CommuniTEA Connections initiative.

Where Can Guests Find a Participating McAlister’s Deli?

Guests can find a participating location and learn more about the CommuniTEA Connections initiative at McAlistersDeli.com.

Source: Goto Foods