Franklin Speakeasy Unveils Expanded Beverage Offerings & Sharable Plates

Amendment XVIII Cocktail Club, the historic downtown Franklin cocktail lounge known for “the art of the craft” and “the spirit of the speakeasy” located 317 Main St, has unveiled an expanded menu experience featuring new beverage offerings and an elevated selection of shareable plates designed to further enhance the guest experience and allow locals and visitors to escape the summer heat with the freshest selections. More Eat & Drink News

The refreshed menu introduces a new charcuterie board featuring artisan cheeses, charcuterie, house pickled vegetables, seasonal fruit, and focaccia crisps, alongside an expanded wine and craft beer program curated to complement Amendment XVIII’s signature cocktail experience.

In addition to the expanded food and beverage offerings, Amendment XVIII has enhanced its non-alcoholic cocktail and beer selections while introducing a new low-ABV cocktail section, creating more approachable options for every type of guest and occasion. The updated menu is thoughtfully organized by cocktail style, allowing guests to easily explore everything from refreshing and spirit-forward drinks to martinis and after-dinner cocktails.

“Our goal has always been to create an experience that feels sophisticated, welcoming, and memorable,” said Trudy Thomas, senior director of food and beverage at Pikeld Concepts. “This menu expansion allows us to offer guests even more ways to enjoy Amendment XVIII, whether they’re joining us for an elevated cocktail experience, a glass of wine with friends, or a great non-alcoholic option in a beautiful setting.”

Thomas recently took over the programming at the speakeasy and has extensive luxury hospitality experience across chef-driven restaurants, resorts, lounges, and private clubs, including leadership roles with Wolfgang Puck Restaurant Group, Marriott International, Gaylord Resort & Convention Centers, and Southworth Clubs.

Highlights of the updated beverage program include new low-ABV cocktails such as the Bamboo, Soirée Spritz, and Green Light, alongside spirit-free offerings including Without Vice, Border Run, and Carrie Nation.

The wine program includes curated selections spanning sparkling, white, rosé, and red varietals and the expanded beer selection now feature additional craft and non-alcoholic and gluten free options.

Located in the heart of downtown Franklin, Amendment XVIII continues to blend the timeless atmosphere of a classic speakeasy with a modern, elevated approach to hospitality, cocktails, and small plates.

The experience of Amendment XVIII begins before you ever step inside, with an exclusive speakeasy feel and hidden entrance designed to transport guests from the moment they arrive. The speakeasy entrance is located in the alley. Guests can use the Mellow Mushroom rear entrance and find the Frankenstein Switch to turn on the green light for entry.

For more information, visit https://pikeldconcepts.com/amendment-18-cocktail-club/.