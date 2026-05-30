Amy Grant, Caitlyn Smith and More to Perform at MOTHER’s One-Year Anniversary Show in Nashville

MOTHER will mark its one-year anniversary in Nashville with a special performance on Sunday, June 7 at Riverside Revival, 1600 Riverside Drive, Nashville. Click for More Events

Founded in 2025 by singer-songwriters Jillian Jacqueline, Caitlyn Smith, and Lucie Silvas, the live series highlights artists navigating motherhood while continuing active careers in music, pairing performances with conversation and community-focused programming.

The anniversary show will feature performances from hitmaking artists and mothers Amy Grant, Caitlyn Smith, Jillian Jacqueline, Lucie Silvas, Meghan Patrick, Emily Hackett, Emily Weisband, and Trannie Anderson, and will be hosted by SiriusXM’s Ania Hammar.

Since launching, MOTHER has hosted events in Nashville and Los Angeles, featuring artists including Maren Morris, Martina McBride, Elle King, Lori McKenna, Cam, Ashley Monroe, Maggie Rose, and more.

MOTHER also partners with Family Alliance in Music (FAM), a nonprofit supporting working families in the music industry through community resources, education, and direct financial assistance. Founded in 2022, FAM was created by industry colleagues seeking to address the challenges caregivers face in sustaining careers in music while raising families. To date, the organization has granted more than $100,000 to music industry professionals in need. A portion of the proceeds from MOTHER ticket and merchandise sales benefits FAM’s ongoing work.

Find tickets here.